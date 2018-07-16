Oakland A's To Open Mount Davis For Saturday's Bay Bridge Series Game

July 16, 2018
In an effort to break the Oakland Coliseum's all-time attendance record the Oakland A's will be opening Mount Davis (usually tarped off upper level seats) for Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

The A's are hoping to have 56,000 people fill the stadium on Saturday night and tickets for the freshly-available seats will only be $10.

Mount Davis tickets will give you access to everything in the ballpark just as any other ticket would.

The A's are a major league best 21-6 in their last 27 games. The Giants are also looking to start the second half of the season well as they look to make a run to the top of the NL West.

Info & $10 tix can be purchased here.

Oh, and the concessions will be cheap.

