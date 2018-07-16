Oakland A's To Open Mount Davis For Saturday's Bay Bridge Series Game

In an effort to break the Oakland Coliseum's all-time attendance record the Oakland A's will be opening Mount Davis (usually tarped off upper level seats) for Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Join us to #PackTheTown.

For the first time in 13 years, we are opening up Mount Davis! Help us break the all-time Coliseum attendance record of 55,989 set in 2004 with $10 Mount Davis tickets for Saturday, July 21. https://t.co/F9skzqsr4r pic.twitter.com/LiPuKbYcuY — Oakland Athletics ----⚾️ (@Athletics) July 16, 2018

The A's are hoping to have 56,000 people fill the stadium on Saturday night and tickets for the freshly-available seats will only be $10.

To purchase, head to https://t.co/F9skzqsr4r, select Saturday's game, and search by section. Mount Davis sections are 335 to 355.#PackTheTown pic.twitter.com/ikEtMbfLmh — Oakland Athletics ----⚾️ (@Athletics) July 16, 2018

Mount Davis tickets will give you access to everything in the ballpark just as any other ticket would.

The A's are a major league best 21-6 in their last 27 games. The Giants are also looking to start the second half of the season well as they look to make a run to the top of the NL West.

Info & $10 tix can be purchased here.

Oh, and the concessions will be cheap.