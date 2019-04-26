Oakland Named Among America's Most Dangerous Cities For 2019 And San Jose As One Of Its Safest

Independent review site SafeWise has issued their 2019 rankings for America's most dangerous and safest cities and two Bay Area ones made the lists. Oakland came in as the country's 10th most dangerous, while San Jose was named as the 7th safest.

The study reviewed American cities with populations over 300,000 on factors that included violent crime rate, property crime rate, poverty rate and more. The site calculated the rate of crimes (rape, murder, robberies, etc...) per 1,000 people in each city.

SafeWise found that the most common differences between dangerous & safe cities were in median household income & poverty rates.

Here were their most dangerous cities:

St. Louis Detroit Baltimore Memphis Kansas City Milwaukee Cleveland' Albuquerque Indianapolis Oakland

And the safest:

Virginia Beach Honolulu Lexington, KY Anaheim San Diego El Paso San Jose Austin Mesa, AZ Tampa

For more head to Safewise.