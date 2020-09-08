Oakland Launches Free Meal Program For All Resident Under 18

A new "Meals To Go" program has been launched not just for students, but for all Oakland residents under the age of 18. The Oakland Unified District has set up 22 locations around the city that are offering meals on Mondays and Thursdays between 8AM - 1PM.

BIG NEWS: OUSD’s Grab and Go meal program is returning to summer rules that allow ALL Oakland kids (not just OUSD students) to receive food starting on Thursday! Please RT and help us spread the word. https://t.co/bEQbXb5tzB pic.twitter.com/XZ0TX66zCT — ousdnews (@OUSDNews) September 2, 2020

Families can grab three meals each weekday and two meals for each weekend day (per child) and children do not have to be present to pickup the meals.

Here are the meal pickup locations:

Northwest/West Oakland:

Hoover Elementary

Sankofa Elementary

West Oakland Middle School

Central Oakland:

Allendale Elementary

Bella Vista Elementary

Cleveland Elementary

Garfield Elementary

La Escuelita

Manzanita SEED/Manzanita Community

Oakland High School

East Oakland:

Bret Harte Middle School

Castlemont High School

Coliseum College Preparatory Academy

Elmhurst United Middle School

Esperanza/Korematsu Elementary

Fremont High School

Frick Impact Academy

Horace Mann Elementary

International Community School / Think College Now

Life Academy/United for Success

Madison Park Upper

New Highland/Rise Academy

