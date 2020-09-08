Oakland Launches Free Meal Program For All Resident Under 18
There are 22 pick-up locations
A new "Meals To Go" program has been launched not just for students, but for all Oakland residents under the age of 18. The Oakland Unified District has set up 22 locations around the city that are offering meals on Mondays and Thursdays between 8AM - 1PM.
BIG NEWS: OUSD’s Grab and Go meal program is returning to summer rules that allow ALL Oakland kids (not just OUSD students) to receive food starting on Thursday! Please RT and help us spread the word. https://t.co/bEQbXb5tzB pic.twitter.com/XZ0TX66zCT— ousdnews (@OUSDNews) September 2, 2020
Families can grab three meals each weekday and two meals for each weekend day (per child) and children do not have to be present to pickup the meals.
Here are the meal pickup locations:
Northwest/West Oakland:
- Hoover Elementary
- Sankofa Elementary
- West Oakland Middle School
Central Oakland:
- Allendale Elementary
- Bella Vista Elementary
- Cleveland Elementary
- Garfield Elementary
- La Escuelita
- Manzanita SEED/Manzanita Community
- Oakland High School
East Oakland:
- Bret Harte Middle School
- Castlemont High School
- Coliseum College Preparatory Academy
- Elmhurst United Middle School
- Esperanza/Korematsu Elementary
- Fremont High School
- Frick Impact Academy
- Horace Mann Elementary
- International Community School / Think College Now
- Life Academy/United for Success
- Madison Park Upper
- New Highland/Rise Academy
All important info can be found here.