Oakland Gets Another Tennessee Fried Chicken Spot With Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

April 10, 2020
Fried Chicken

In December Oakland got a Nashville-inspired fried chicken spot with World Famous Hotboys, now a few blocks away at 1430 Broadway a Memphis-style fried chicken spot, Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken has opened their first Bay Area location.

Gus's has 30 locations around the country with three in southern California, but this is the restaurant's first Bay Area one. Like their Nashville counterparts this Memphis-style brand specializes in spicier fried chicken.

Gus's has room for those to eat inside once restaurants are allowed to have dine-in visitors again. 

