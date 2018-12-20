Oakland To Get Their First Cider Bar In January

December 20, 2018
Dallas
Coming to 5815 College Ave. in Oakland starting Sunday January 6 is the town's first cider bar - Redfield Cider Bar & Bottle Shop. Equipped with 150 ciders, as well as some beer, wine, and food.

With 16 taps + bottles & cans of ciders from the Bay Area & around the globe Redfield will offer flights & bottle pours for cider enthusiasts.

It’s starting to feel very real! Getting closer and closer every day and cannot wait to share this space with everyone.

It will be open 12 PM - 11 PM Sundays through Thursdays, & 12 PM - 12 AM on Fridays & Saturdays.

For more, head to Eater SF & follow Redfield Cider on Instagram.

Scott and I had the pleasure of visiting @redfieldcider yesterday to see how the shop is shaping up. It’s beautiful! I brought Redfield apples, of course. We’ve known @mikereis since 2013, right? Back when he was the beverage director at two craft beer bars in SF. He is a person of great intellect and wisdom (except for the fact of being a fan of the wrong baseball team), and has one of the finest cider palates of anyone I know. He also made the stools, tables, and tap handles! And @livmaki is equally brilliant, incisive, and talented, with a special knack for creating a convivial, inclusive vibe. Very much looking forward to their opening. The only downside is it’s a bit of a drive from Sebastopol but maybe that’s actually a good thing because otherwise I’d probably spend all of my time there. (PSA: if you aren’t subscribed to their podcast, you’re missing out.) Best wishes to Liv and Mike! Thanks for all you are doing for the cider community! --❤️

