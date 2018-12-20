Oakland To Get Their First Cider Bar In January

Coming to 5815 College Ave. in Oakland starting Sunday January 6 is the town's first cider bar - Redfield Cider Bar & Bottle Shop. Equipped with 150 ciders, as well as some beer, wine, and food.

150 ciders is a lot of cider

With 16 taps + bottles & cans of ciders from the Bay Area & around the globe Redfield will offer flights & bottle pours for cider enthusiasts.

It will be open 12 PM - 11 PM Sundays through Thursdays, & 12 PM - 12 AM on Fridays & Saturdays.

