Oakland To Get Their First Cider Bar In January
Coming to 5815 College Ave. in Oakland starting Sunday January 6 is the town's first cider bar - Redfield Cider Bar & Bottle Shop. Equipped with 150 ciders, as well as some beer, wine, and food.
With 16 taps + bottles & cans of ciders from the Bay Area & around the globe Redfield will offer flights & bottle pours for cider enthusiasts.
It will be open 12 PM - 11 PM Sundays through Thursdays, & 12 PM - 12 AM on Fridays & Saturdays.
Scott and I had the pleasure of visiting @redfieldcider yesterday to see how the shop is shaping up. It’s beautiful! I brought Redfield apples, of course. We’ve known @mikereis since 2013, right? Back when he was the beverage director at two craft beer bars in SF. He is a person of great intellect and wisdom (except for the fact of being a fan of the wrong baseball team), and has one of the finest cider palates of anyone I know. He also made the stools, tables, and tap handles! And @livmaki is equally brilliant, incisive, and talented, with a special knack for creating a convivial, inclusive vibe. Very much looking forward to their opening. The only downside is it’s a bit of a drive from Sebastopol but maybe that’s actually a good thing because otherwise I’d probably spend all of my time there. (PSA: if you aren’t subscribed to their podcast, you’re missing out.) Best wishes to Liv and Mike! Thanks for all you are doing for the cider community! --❤️