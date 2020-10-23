At long last, Oakland's aggressive Gerald the Turkey has been captured by animal control

You might recall a certain turkey named Gerald who was notoriously attacking parkgoers in Oakland back in May. Well, after months of repeated aggressive behavior in Oakland's Grand Lake neighborhood, animal control has managed to wrangle him and placed him onto wild lands in Orinda.

Oakland Animal Services had to get creative with capturing Gerald. You see, his preferred victims have typically been older women so one expert, Rebecca Dmytryk, disguised herself as a frail old lady who used a combination of kibble, sunflower seeds & blueberries to lure the turkey in. Gerald eventually charged her and she scruffed him (grabbing him by the neck in a way that wouldn't harm him) and got him in a vehicle.

Instead of euthanizing the bird he's been set free in an area that's far less populated and the residents of the Grand Lake neighborhood no longer have to worry about he turkey that's been compared to the the raptors from 'Jurassic Park'.