Oakland A's To Debut Boozy Popsicles, A Giant Beer Tricycle, Boba And More For 2019 Season
The Oakland A's kick off their 2019 season in Japan soon, but when they return home on March 28th to face the Angels you'll find A LOT of new features to love at Oakland Coliseum including:
- The BeerCycle: an oversized tricycle that will roam around the concourse serving two types of draft beers.
- The Party Pop Cycle: another cycle that will offer up adult popsicles.
- The Walk Thru Bar: inside D gate will be an express beer market with self-checkout stations.
- Boba: A new boba tea stand will be in section 133.
- The Coppola Theater Boxes: A Francis Ford Coppola winery experience in four & six-person boxes in sections 116-118
- Golden Road Landing: drink rails in sections 131-133.
- Stadium Sips Airline Carts: Roving carts that sill dispense mixed drink pouches on the premium level.
There's also lots of new food & family-friendly offerings, which you can learn more about here:
The A’s are going to debut *adjusts spectacles* a Beercycle and a Party Pop Cycle?! *falls out of chair like that Vince McMahon gif* pic.twitter.com/ADQDg1AeZ4— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 14, 2019
Here are some of the other improvements. But they had us at BeerCycle. pic.twitter.com/k2CoPsd9Bl— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 14, 2019
We need to try one of these boozy popsicles while watching a day-game, though.
I have learned that the A's will be selling booze popsicles at the Coliseum this year and I would like to formally take back every negative thing I've said about the front office. #rootedinoakland— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) March 14, 2019
The Coliseum is about to be the Ft. Lauderdale of baseball and I am 150 percent in. pic.twitter.com/6IpOhhb0qt— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) March 14, 2019
More details are coming soon.