Oakland A's To Debut Boozy Popsicles, A Giant Beer Tricycle, Boba And More For 2019 Season

March 15, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Sports

The Oakland A's kick off their 2019 season in Japan soon, but when they return home on March 28th to face the Angels you'll find A LOT of new features to love at Oakland Coliseum including: 

  • The BeerCycle: an oversized tricycle that will roam around the concourse serving two types of draft beers.
  • The Party Pop Cycle: another cycle that will offer up adult popsicles.
  • The Walk Thru Bar: inside D gate will be an express beer market with self-checkout stations.
  • Boba: A new boba tea stand will be in section 133.
  • The Coppola Theater Boxes: A Francis Ford Coppola winery experience in four & six-person boxes in sections 116-118 
  • Golden Road Landing: drink rails in sections 131-133.
  • Stadium Sips Airline Carts: Roving carts that sill dispense mixed drink pouches on the premium level.

There's also lots of new food & family-friendly offerings, which you can learn more about here:

We need to try one of these boozy popsicles while watching a day-game, though.

More details are coming soon.

 

Tags: 
Oakland Athletics
BeerCycle
Boba