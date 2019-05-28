Oakland To Consider Decriminalizing Shrooms And Other Psychedelic Drugs

Weeks after Denver voters approved the decrimininalization of hallucogenic mushrooms, the city of Oakland is weighing a similar plan that would Decriminalize Entheogenic Plants such as shrooms, ayahuasca, ibogaine, & cacti plants. With an emphasis on helping those who need the drugs to assist with mental health issues, Oakland would be the first city to pass an initiative of this kind.

Oakland leaders set to discuss possibility of decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. https://t.co/ir7dFVqddn — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 28, 2019

A public hearing is being held Tuesday on the resolution that would make law enforcement stop investigating & prosecuting those who use the drugs.

It's worth noting that the resolution only applies to psychedelics derrived from plants, not synthetic ones like LSD, or MDMA.

These drugs are sometimes to used to help with PTSD, cluster headaches, and more.

