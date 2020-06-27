Oakland Coliseum Parking Lot Expected To Start Hosting Drive-In Movies And Religious Services

As drive-in movies become a pandemic summer staple around the Bay Area & the country there looks to be plans in place for the Oakland Coliseum parking lot to start hosting them as well as other socially-distant friendly events like drive-in religious services starting in July. This according to Oaklandside.

My favorite thing about this @ChroniclesOfAzu scoop about a new drive-in movie theater planned for Oakland:



The part where she collected memories from 70 Oaklanders about an *old* drive-in theater in Oakland, via the "Oakland History" Facebook group.https://t.co/phsN6DXfGe — Tasneem Raja (@tasneemraja) June 26, 2020

Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan & the Coliseum Authority have reportedly agreed on plans to create an outdoor entertainment venue on the grounds. Oakland city council member Larry Reid has reiterated that it's a great idea for the city adding that they are "going to make it happen".

A drive-in used to operate nearby where the Oakland flea market is now located.

It's currently unclear if Oakland A's games potentially starting at the end of July (without fans) might affect this.

More details are coming soon. Until then you can check out drive-in movies in San Jose, Concord, Novato and the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.