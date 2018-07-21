Oakland Coliseum Attendance Record To Be Broken For Tonight's Bay Bridge Series Game

The Oakland A's opened Mount Davis for the first time in 13 years (it's typically tarped off) and sold tickets in those section for $10. That's a big reason why Saturday's game between the A's & Giants will draw the largest crowd in Oakland Coliseum history.

Tonight’s Oakland A’s game is sold out. Attendance is projected to be the largest A’s game in Oakland Coliseum history. Tonight will be the largest single-game crowd in @MLB this season. Walk-up tickets will not be available for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/PIablPAb1r — Oakland Athletics ----⚾️ (@Athletics) July 21, 2018

The previous attendance record was 55,989 set back in 2004 & Saturday's crowd is expected to be 56,782. Those who bought Mount Davis tickets will also be able to enjoy $2 concessions.

The crowd tonight will mark the largest in Major League Baseball this season, besting an attendance of 53,904 from a game between the Dodgers & Angels last month.