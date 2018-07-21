Oakland Coliseum Attendance Record To Be Broken For Tonight's Bay Bridge Series Game

July 21, 2018
(Photo by Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/MCT/Sipa USA)

Sports

The Oakland A's opened Mount Davis for the first time in 13 years (it's typically tarped off) and sold tickets in those section for $10. That's a big reason why Saturday's game between the A's & Giants will draw the largest crowd in Oakland Coliseum history.

The previous attendance record was 55,989 set back in 2004 & Saturday's crowd is expected to be 56,782. Those who bought Mount Davis tickets will also be able to enjoy $2 concessions.

The crowd tonight will mark the largest in Major League Baseball this season, besting an attendance of 53,904 from a game between the Dodgers & Angels last month.

Oakland Coliseum
San Francisco Giants
Oakland Athletics