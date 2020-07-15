Oakland's Children's Fairyland Seeks Donations To Avoid Closure

Over $60k raised so far.

July 15, 2020
Oakland's family-friendly amusement park, Children's Fairyland, has been closed since March 13th and anticipated reopening in mid-July before a spike in Coronavirus cases. Now they're seeking donations in order to be able to reopen in the future. The park gets 80% of its funds from customers coming through their doors and ran out of money from their previous PPP loan earlier this month. 

The park has had to furlough much of its staff now that they've been forced to remain closed and they're hoping to be classified as an outdoor museum so that they can reopen soon. The Oakland Zoo was just given clearance to reopen after vying to be considered as such.

An online fundraiser is seeking $300k and has raised over $60k so far with options to support storytime, animals, and other aspects of the park. You can donate here.

Children's Fairyland opened in 1950 and served as an inspiration for Walt Disney in the creation of Disneyland.

