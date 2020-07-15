Oakland's Children's Fairyland Seeks Donations To Avoid Closure

Oakland's family-friendly amusement park, Children's Fairyland, has been closed since March 13th and anticipated reopening in mid-July before a spike in Coronavirus cases. Now they're seeking donations in order to be able to reopen in the future. The park gets 80% of its funds from customers coming through their doors and ran out of money from their previous PPP loan earlier this month.

Wow, we're humbled. You heard that we're struggling and started sending us donations! Over the weekend, nearly $30K came in, with promises of more (THANK YOU!). We still have a ways to go, so we've launched an online fundraiser. Help us #bringthemagicback! https://t.co/l08KF0D9A4 — Children's Fairyland (@FairylandCA) July 13, 2020

The park has had to furlough much of its staff now that they've been forced to remain closed and they're hoping to be classified as an outdoor museum so that they can reopen soon. The Oakland Zoo was just given clearance to reopen after vying to be considered as such.

An online fundraiser is seeking $300k and has raised over $60k so far with options to support storytime, animals, and other aspects of the park. You can donate here.

Fairyland is the oldest storybook theme park in the US and one of Walt Disney's inspirations for Disneyland. It's an oasis of low-tech play and storytelling for young children. Please support if you can. https://t.co/F5wzcibABg — Nancy Friedman (@Fritinancy) July 15, 2020

Children's Fairyland opened in 1950 and served as an inspiration for Walt Disney in the creation of Disneyland.