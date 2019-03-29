Oakland A's Bring Back $1 Wednesday Games For 2019

In 2018 the Oakland Athletics introcuded Community Impact Wednesdays: where fans can pick the price for their tickets to Wednesday home games (from $1 - $100) with proceeds going to the Oakland A's Community Fund. Your donation helps The A's take an innovative and dynamic approach to supporting education, promoting youth sports, and providing economic opportunity in order to help make Oakland and the East Bay a more equitable and inclusive community.

Introducing Community Impact Wednesdays!

A’s fans can pick their price for tickets during Community Impact Wednesdays for seats in section 322 during regular season home Wednesday games in 2018. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Oakland A’s Community Fund.https://t.co/0jvhbhR71I pic.twitter.com/kGI4g7kNRX — Oakland Athletics ----⚾️ (@Athletics) March 21, 2018

Here's the Wednesday home games you can purchase these limited tickets to for the 2019 season:

April 3: Vs. Boston Red Sox

April 17: Vs. Houston Astros

April 24: Vs. Texas Rangers

May 8: Vs. Cincinnati Reds

May 29: Vs. LA Angels

June 19: Vs. Baltimore Orioles

July 3: Vs. Minnesota Twins

July 17: Vs. Seattle Mariners

July 31: Vs. Milwaukee Brewers

August 21: Vs. New York Yankees

September 4: Vs. LA Angels

September 18L Vs. Kansas City Royals

Tickets available here.