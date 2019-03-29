Oakland A's Bring Back $1 Wednesday Games For 2019

March 29, 2019
Dallas
(Photo by Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/MCT/Sipa USA)

In 2018 the Oakland Athletics introcuded Community Impact Wednesdays: where fans can pick the price for their tickets to Wednesday home games (from $1 - $100) with proceeds going to the Oakland A's Community Fund. Your donation helps The A's take an innovative and dynamic approach to supporting education, promoting youth sports, and providing economic opportunity in order to help make Oakland and the East Bay a more equitable and inclusive community.

Here's the Wednesday home games you can purchase these limited tickets to for the 2019 season:

  • April 3: Vs. Boston Red Sox
  • April 17: Vs. Houston Astros
  • April 24: Vs. Texas Rangers
  • May 8: Vs. Cincinnati Reds
  • May 29: Vs. LA Angels
  • June 19: Vs. Baltimore Orioles
  • July 3: Vs. Minnesota Twins
  • July 17: Vs. Seattle Mariners
  • July 31: Vs. Milwaukee Brewers
  • August 21: Vs. New York Yankees
  • September 4: Vs. LA Angels
  • September 18L Vs. Kansas City Royals

Tickets available here.

