Oakland A's Introduce Fan Cutout Program To Fill Stands For 2020 Season

June 30, 2020
Oakland A's fans

Following suit of the San Francisco Giants, the Oakland A's are allowing fans to submit photos of themselves to be used on cardboard cutouts placed around the Coliseum for games there during the shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season.

A's access members can submit photos for $49, everyone else can do so for $89. If you pay $129 you can get your photo in the foul ball zone and if one hits you - the A's will send you the ball.

You'll receive a pair of tickets to the first 2021 exhibition game at the Coliseum during the 2021 season.

Head here for more info.

