Oakland A's win first playoff series since 2006; advance to ALDS

The Oakland Athletics have come back to beat the Chicago White Sox in the opening round of the 2020 MLB playoffs as they took a decisive Game 3 on Thursday in Oakland. This marks the team's first playoff series win since the 2006 ALDS and first win in a winner-take-all game in their last 10 tries.

A's hold on to beat White Sox 6-4, snap ML record streak of nine consecutive losses in winner-take-all games. The AL's No. 2 seed advances to face Houston in the Division Series at LA starting Monday. Oakland gets past the first round for just the second time in past 11 tries. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) October 1, 2020

They'll begin their ALDS series Monday at Dodgers Stadium against their AL West divisional rivals the Houston Astros and if they win they'll take on either the New York Yankees, or Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championshio Series.

This year's World Series will be held in Arlington, Texas at the new Globe Life Stadium.