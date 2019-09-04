Oakland And San Francisco Named Among 2019's Worst Cities To Drive In

If you drive regularly around the Bay Area then these results won't come as much of a surprise to you. Wallet Hub released their findings of the best & worst cities in America to drive in for 2019 and among the worst were Oakland, San Francisco & San Jose.

#Gas prices are falling but still higher than they were last year. How driver-friendly is your city? Find out here: https://t.co/Wv8vRU0jGO pic.twitter.com/UArLF4x4yD — WalletHub (@wallethub) September 3, 2019

On the heels of a report that Bay Area drivers spend an average of 103 hours stuck in traffic each year, Wallet Hub compared aspects of driving like gas prices, repair shops per capita, time spent in traffic & more to come up with their results.

Per the study Oakland ranked second worst in the country, San Francisco was fourth worst, and San Jose was ranked fourteenth worst. Detroit actually took the title of worst U.S. city to drive in for 2019.

Cost of Maintenance & traffic infrastructure rankings are what drove Oakland & SF to the bottom for the study. Oakland also has the worst car theft rate & worst cost of gas along with San Francisco.

Where's the best city to drive? That would be Raleigh, North Carolina.

For more head to Wallet Hub.