Oakland Aims To Make Participating In Sideshows A Felony Offense With A Possible One-Year Prison Sentence

Oakland is looking to enact a new zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sideshows - typically impromptu events where people congregate and watch cars burn out, drift, etc...A recent one on Sunday night in Oakland made headlines as it ended with an AC Transit bus going up in flames.

Zero tolerance for illegal sideshows in Oakland is now taking on a new meaning. @KRON4HMadyun has more https://t.co/sVMHabHdLY — KRON4 News (@kron4news) April 17, 2019

OPD says they will now treat sideshows the same way that they treat mass demonstrations & protests. City Councilmember Noel Gallo is heading to the state capital to testify next week in favor of bill, which aims to make participating in sideshows a federal offense with a $25,000 fine and a potential one-year prison sentence.

Gallo and Oakland police are very concerned that these sideshows can easily turn deadly.

Expect there to be an increased police presence in Oakland this weekend.