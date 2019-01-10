Now Open: Vallejo Gets Their First In-N-Out Burger

Those in Vallejo no longer have to make the trek to Pinole, or Fairfield to get to the closest In-N-Out Burger as their first one is now open off of I-80 at 720 Admiral Callaghan Lane.

The city of Vallejo addressed concerns with traffic around the area by adding an a new traffic light at the corner of Admiral Callaghan Lane and Rotary Way, which had previously had a 3-way stop. This location opens at 10:30AM every weekday and closes at 1AM on weeknights & 1:30AM on Friday & Saturday nights.

As for other new In-N-Out locations in the Bay Area, Walnut Creek residents stopped In-N-Out from coming to their town in 2017, and Campbell residents have voiced concerns over traffic issues if the proposed In-N-Out goes in where an Elephant Bar restaurant used to be at 499 E. Hamilton Avenue.