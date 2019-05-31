Now Official: Robert Pattinson Has Been Cast As The Next Batman

May 31, 2019
A few weeks after the news initially broke that Robert Pattinson was in talks to be the next Batman it has apparently now been officially decided that he will in fact play the role. It was between him & Nicholas Hout to takeover for Ben Affleck as the new Dark Knight. 

Pattinson will star in a new trilogy beginning with Matt Reeves' upcoming Batman reboot 'The Batman'. 

Rumored upcoming villains include The Penguin & Catwoman. 'The Batman' will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

