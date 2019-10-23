Not So Silent Night Players Mumford And Sons Unveil New Single

October 23, 2019
Not So Silent Night 2019 headliners Mumford & Sons have premiered a new single called "Blind Leading The Blind". The song is the band's first new track since the release of 2018's 'Delta' and is a song they've been working on regularly over the past year & a half.

Here's more from the band on the track:

They also teased that more new music is coming next spring. Grab tickets to see Mumford & Sons at Not So Silent Night in San Jose this December here.

