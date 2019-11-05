Northern California's Second Cracker Barrel To Open In December

November 5, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Courtesy of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store)

Categories: 
Food & Drink

In early 2018 the first Cracker Barrel in California opened in the southern California town of Victorville. Later that year the first northern California location opened in Sacramento & now the region's second location for the restaurant is set to open its doors on December 2, 2019 in Rocklin.

There will be an invite-only ribbon-cutting ceremony on Black Friday (Nov. 29th) & the grand opening of the state's fifth Cracker Barrel location will be at 6AM on Dec. 2nd.

Battered? Yes. Crispy? Yes. Served every day?? Yes! We brought our guest favorite, Sunday Homestyle Chicken, to every day of the week. Are we excited about it? YES!

A post shared by Cracker Barrel (@crackerbarrel) on

The restaurant chain & gift shop serves all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner and is known best for its southern-inspired dishes.

Tags: 
Cracker Barrel
Sacramento
Rocklin