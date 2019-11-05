Northern California's Second Cracker Barrel To Open In December

In early 2018 the first Cracker Barrel in California opened in the southern California town of Victorville. Later that year the first northern California location opened in Sacramento & now the region's second location for the restaurant is set to open its doors on December 2, 2019 in Rocklin.

Cracker Barrel Sets December Opening Date For New Rocklin Restaurant https://t.co/4dm7vtMO81 — Michele Jones (@LotusFlowerMimi) November 5, 2019

There will be an invite-only ribbon-cutting ceremony on Black Friday (Nov. 29th) & the grand opening of the state's fifth Cracker Barrel location will be at 6AM on Dec. 2nd.

The restaurant chain & gift shop serves all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner and is known best for its southern-inspired dishes.