Northern California's First Cracker Barrel Opens In Sacramento

After months of delays, northern California's first Cracker Barrel old country store & restaurant has opened in Sacramento.

The ribbon has been cut. Sacramento's first Cracker Barrel on Howe Avenue opens Monday at 6 a.m. #ABC10 @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/W3dP7GlG5o — Anthony Cave (@Anthony_Cave) August 17, 2018

The first Cracker Barrel location in California opened back in February in the southern California town of Victorville. This Sacramento location was supposed to open back in June, but construction delays pushed the opening until August 20.

Another one is rumored to be coming to Rocklin. No word on when the Bay Area will get its first Cracker Barrel, but we do have our first Shake Shack arriving in Palo Alto this fall.

One customer reportedly waited outside the new Sacramento restuarant for 18 hours prior to this morning's opening...so, expect lines & long wait times as things get going there.