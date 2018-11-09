Northern California's Camp Fire Now The Most Destructive Fire In State History

In less than 2 days time the Camp Fire in Butte County has done more damage to structures than any fire in California history. As of Friday evening it has destoryed 6,713 structures, more than the record 5,600 burned down in 2017's Tubbs Fire in the North Bay.

The #CampFire is now the most destructive wildfire in California history. Previous record was 5600 structures in the 2017 Tubbs Fire. It was just reported that the Camp Fire has already burned more than 6500 structures... #CAwx @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/gXpXjPq3M3 — Paul Deanno (@PaulKPIX) November 10, 2018

Here's the latest on it:

5% containment

52,000 evacuated

9 deaths

3 firefighters injured

90,000 acres burned

LATEST on Camp Fire in Northern California: https://t.co/v76aJnrjjO



• Fire at 90,000 acres and 5% containment, Cal Fire reports

• 6,713 structures destroyed

• 3 firefighter injured

• 1,385 people in shelter



• 52,000 evacuated due to fire pic.twitter.com/H156ZZPldL — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 10, 2018

Spare the Air & Red Flag warnings remain in the Bay Area for the entire weekend.

The Woolsey Fire is also burning in southern California and is at 0% containment and 35,000 acres burned as of this writing.

For info how you can help the victims of the Camp Fire head here.