Northern California's Camp Fire Now The Most Destructive Fire In State History

November 9, 2018
In less than 2 days time the Camp Fire in Butte County has done more damage to structures than any fire in California history. As of Friday evening it has destoryed 6,713 structures, more than the record 5,600 burned down in 2017's Tubbs Fire in the North Bay.

Here's the latest on it:

  • 5% containment
  • 52,000 evacuated
  • 9 deaths
  • 3 firefighters injured
  • 90,000 acres burned

Spare the Air & Red Flag warnings remain in the Bay Area for the entire weekend.

The Woolsey Fire is also burning in southern California and is at 0% containment and 35,000 acres burned as of this writing. 

For info how you can help the victims of the Camp Fire head here.

 

