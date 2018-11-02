Northern California's Biggest Sandcastle Building Competition This Saturday At SF's Ocean Beach

November 2, 2018
NorCal's biggest sandcastle building competition is expected to bring 3,000 people to San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Saturday November 3rd.

2018's event's theme is Building Bridges and the event will take place from 11 AM - 3 PM on Saturday at the Balboa Street & Great Highway area of the beach.

For more, head to the event's website.

