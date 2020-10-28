North Bay haunted house teams with car wash for terrifying drive-thru experience

We told you about a San Jose car wash transforming into a haunted drive-thru for Halloween and those in north bay can experience something like that as well as Santa Rosa's Blind Scream Haunted House has teamed with Splash Express Car Wash (458 W. College Ave.) for a terrifying Tunnel of Terror experience.

Every night through Halloween night from 6:30PM - 10PM you can get your car washed while getting a whole lot of scares. It'll cost you $20.

For those not looking to get too freaked out things are a bit more tame during the day with "Peanuts"-themed ghosts for kids and plenty of pumpkins.

For more head to Blind Scream's Facebook page.