North Bay's Graton Resort And Casino Reopens Thursday

The only Vegas-style casino in the Bay Area is following suit of its counterparts in Las Vegas and reopening. After a 3 month closure the Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park will open its doors Thursday June 18th at 8AM and will continue its usual 24/7 hours immediately.

Casinos were given the OK to reopen in California in the first week of June & Graton has been preparing to open for a few weeks with saftey mesasures being put in place and all 2,000 furloughed employees called back to work.

There will be a zero-tolerance policy regarding wearing a face covering and it's only to be removed to eat & drink. Exra security will be monitoring to make sure patrons abide by the mask requirement. You will also have to take a thermoscan upon entering to ensure that you don't have a fever.

The venilation system in the casino will be running on full blast & providing a sanitizing mist while plexiglass is positioned between dealers & players on the casino floor.

Machines will also be sanitized once a player walks away from it.

The hotel and casino will be open, but spa service, concerts, conventions and valet parking is not resuming yet. Bus service to the casino will return in late June.