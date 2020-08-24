North Bay's Armstrong Redwoods Park Survives Wildfire

The park near Guerneville is still standing strong

August 24, 2020
Redwoods

As the LNU Lightning Complex fire has scorched more than 350,000 acres in the North Bay it appears that the popular Armstrong Redwoods Park near Guerneville is mostly OK. 

Firefighters have been taking on flames within the park, but the Sonoma County Sheriff assured that the redwoods are still standing tall including the 310-foot tall Parson Jones Tree & the Colonel Armstrong tree that's 1,400 years old.

The park is currently closed as firefighters work to put out the flames nearby.

 

