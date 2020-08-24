North Bay's Armstrong Redwoods Park Survives Wildfire

As the LNU Lightning Complex fire has scorched more than 350,000 acres in the North Bay it appears that the popular Armstrong Redwoods Park near Guerneville is mostly OK.

2/24/2020 3:35pm Crews are working hard at Armstrong Redwoods State Park. The fire is slowly creeping through the day use areas, the redwoods are still standing tall! pic.twitter.com/2R0rUK4AkP — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) August 24, 2020

Firefighters have been taking on flames within the park, but the Sonoma County Sheriff assured that the redwoods are still standing tall including the 310-foot tall Parson Jones Tree & the Colonel Armstrong tree that's 1,400 years old.

Col. Armstrong, the original Ballchinian from 1,400 years ago, seems to have been spared the fires -- along with the rest of the Armstrong Redwoods. https://t.co/1nkMTSYKuQ — Jonathan Reiber (@jonathanreiber) August 24, 2020

The park is currently closed as firefighters work to put out the flames nearby.