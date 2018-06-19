NorCal Night Market To Debut This Summer At Alameda County Fairgrounds
Southern California's night market team, 626 Night Market, are expanding with a pair of weekend long night markets in the Bay Area this July and September at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
626 NIGHT MARKET is coming to Alameda County Fairgrounds THIS SUMMER! -- VENDORS, if you’re interested in attending, be sure to check out the vendor sign up in our bio! ---- --: @jucruz
Each market will run from 3 PM - 11 PM on a Friday - Sunday & there will be plenty of food, games, art, shopping, and performances. There's also multiple stages for live entertainment throughout the evening.
Your favorite anime food truck @okamotokitchen is coming up to the Bay! Check out their Cheese Mochi, Beef & Rice bowl, Okamoto Curry and more at our event July 27-29! Vendor applications still open! ------
Their Instagram continues to unveil more vendors for the first weekend & you can keep checking with their official website for a rundown.
Just keep swimmin ------ Vendor @ujitimedessert will freshly bake their their fish-shaped taiyaki onsite and top off each scrumptious dessert with soft serve in flavors such as matcha or sesame. Catch them at our event July 27-29. We're still accepting vendor applications! --: @ieatsf
Admission is $5 and parking $10 at the door, cash only. Kids under 3 are free.
