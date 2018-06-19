NorCal Night Market To Debut This Summer At Alameda County Fairgrounds

Southern California's night market team, 626 Night Market, are expanding with a pair of weekend long night markets in the Bay Area this July and September at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

Each market will run from 3 PM - 11 PM on a Friday - Sunday & there will be plenty of food, games, art, shopping, and performances. There's also multiple stages for live entertainment throughout the evening.

Their Instagram continues to unveil more vendors for the first weekend & you can keep checking with their official website for a rundown.

Admission is $5 and parking $10 at the door, cash only. Kids under 3 are free.

For more, visit the Facebook event page.