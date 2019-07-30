NorCal Corgi Con Returns To San Francisco's Ocean Beach This October

NorCal Corgi Con is held twice each year. The summer edition happened in June and the fall edition is coming up at San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Saturday October 19th.

Held between stairwells 2 & 5 on the Cliff House side of the beachs the event attracts of hundred of corgis and tons of people who love them. It kicks off at 10AM and here's the schedule for the day:

10am CORGI CON STARTS

11:30am GROUP PICTURE

12pm CORGI NINJA WARRIOR

12:30pm CORGI COSTUME CONTEST

1pm SIGNATURE MICKEY'S DERBY (Corgi Races)

2pm CORGI CON CONCLUDES

For more info you can head to the Facebook event page & corgicon.com.