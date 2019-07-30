NorCal Corgi Con Returns To San Francisco's Ocean Beach This October
NorCal Corgi Con is held twice each year. The summer edition happened in June and the fall edition is coming up at San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Saturday October 19th.
Ahoy Corgis! Let’s face it, we’re five sleeps away from the biggest pawty of the year, Corgi Con! Lots of fun will be had by all and as we get closer we want to share with you some tips to make your day go smooth! Tip numero uno, arrive early! Not crack of dawn of course, but the closer to 10, the better! With the sheer volume of hoomins and doggos, parking will inevitably get full so take our stumpy advice, get there early if you can. There’s also parking in golden gate park and you may even luck out in the residential areas! So doggos, your mission, wake those hoomins up! #CorgiCon #Tips #ArriveEarly #NoSleepingIn #IzCorgiCon
Held between stairwells 2 & 5 on the Cliff House side of the beachs the event attracts of hundred of corgis and tons of people who love them. It kicks off at 10AM and here's the schedule for the day:
- 10am CORGI CON STARTS
- 11:30am GROUP PICTURE
- 12pm CORGI NINJA WARRIOR
- 12:30pm CORGI COSTUME CONTEST
- 1pm SIGNATURE MICKEY'S DERBY (Corgi Races)
- 2pm CORGI CON CONCLUDES
Reach fur the sky Pawtner! Sheriff gizmo here to say you haz a pawsome Tuesday k! #PostCorgiCon #HappyTuesday
For more info you can head to the Facebook event page & corgicon.com.
Well, our paws have been hard at work counting just how many stumpers we had on the beach last Saturday and we are proud to announce that 1087 CORGEEZZZZ attended our Summer Semester!!! HOLY FRAP!!! What a pawsome event! You guys made this the largest event in Corgi Con history! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!!!! See you guys at our fall event on October 13th! #CorgiCon #HolyFrap #ThatsALOTofFluff