Norcal Corgi Con Returns To San Francisco's Ocean Beach This June
The annual gathering of corgis happens twice every year - there's a summer edition & a fall edition of Norcal Corgi Con. The first one this year will be taking place on Saturday June 15th at San Francisco's Ocean Beach from 10 AM - 2 PM between stairwells 2 & 5.
Ahoy mateys! Corgi Con is on the horizon! We are proud to announce our summer date is locked down fur June 15th! We hope to see you there so we can celebrate our fifth anniversary -- #CorgiCon #Summer #2019 #FifthAnniversary #SeeYouThere #StayTuned #DetailsComingSoon
The event, which attracts hundreds of corgis and a whole lot of corgi fans, includes corgi costume contests, relay races, and photo opportunities.
Well, our paws have been hard at work counting just how many stumpers we had on the beach last Saturday and we are proud to announce that 1087 CORGEEZZZZ attended our Summer Semester!!! HOLY FRAP!!! What a pawsome event! You guys made this the largest event in Corgi Con history! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!!!! See you guys at our fall event on October 13th! #CorgiCon #HolyFrap #ThatsALOTofFluff
For the latest on all things Corgi Con head to Corgicon.com.
Also, you do not need to own a corgi to attend. All corgi fans are welcome.
Hey hoomins! Buttons here! I know you guys wear those sunglasses to protect your eyes, but is doges need pawtection too. You know who haz a pawsome selection of doggy eyewear? @kaykosds! That’s right Kaykos will be back at the Corgi Market this year and trust me when I say, they make some pawsome shades that fit well on me ☺️ #CorgiCon #KaykosDogShades #Sunglasses #Doggie