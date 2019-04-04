Norcal Corgi Con Returns To San Francisco's Ocean Beach This June

The annual gathering of corgis happens twice every year - there's a summer edition & a fall edition of Norcal Corgi Con. The first one this year will be taking place on Saturday June 15th at San Francisco's Ocean Beach from 10 AM - 2 PM between stairwells 2 & 5.

The event, which attracts hundreds of corgis and a whole lot of corgi fans, includes corgi costume contests, relay races, and photo opportunities.

For the latest on all things Corgi Con head to Corgicon.com.

Also, you do not need to own a corgi to attend. All corgi fans are welcome.