Noodles On Noodles Festival Coming To Fremont In April

Like all things noodles? Good news. Moveable Feast is bringing the Noodles On Noodles Festival to Fremont's Town Fair Plaza on Saturday April 6th from 3 PM - 9 PM.

15+ food vendors will serving up noodle specialties and you can get in for just $10. $25 gets you 4 seven oz. craft beer tastings if you purchase in advance, as well. For tickets head here.

Food trucks & vendors include:

Twister FoodTruck

Hula Truck

Kurotaka Ramen

Pho Pot

Sip n Slurp Food Truck

Thai Thai

Wokitchentruck

Lemongrass Lane

Ampuli Cloud

Clay Pot

Yummi BBQ

There are currently 20,000+ people interested in the event on Facebook so expect it to be a packed crowd.