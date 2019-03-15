Noodles On Noodles Festival Coming To Fremont In April
Like all things noodles? Good news. Moveable Feast is bringing the Noodles On Noodles Festival to Fremont's Town Fair Plaza on Saturday April 6th from 3 PM - 9 PM.
Discounted Tickets On Sale Now! The Noodles on Noodles Festival at @townfairplaza in Downtown Fremont on Sat, April 6th. For festival details, visit mvblfeast.com/noodlesfestival
15+ food vendors will serving up noodle specialties and you can get in for just $10. $25 gets you 4 seven oz. craft beer tastings if you purchase in advance, as well. For tickets head here.
Food trucks & vendors include:
- Twister FoodTruck
- Hula Truck
- Kurotaka Ramen
- Pho Pot
- Sip n Slurp Food Truck
- Thai Thai
- Wokitchentruck
- Lemongrass Lane
- Ampuli Cloud
- Clay Pot
- Yummi BBQ
NEW MENU ITEM ALERT! Starting this Thursday 11/15, we have a new noodle dish addition! Udon tossed in house-made soy and garlic oil topped with seared pork belly, fresh cucumbers, and spicy furikake! . . . #noodles #sendnoodz #sendnoods #udon #eventcatering #sanfranciscofoodie #sfeater #eatsf #sffoodie #offthegridsf #foodtruckfood #whatsforlunch
'Tis the season to be spicy.. Come grab some #SpicyBeefTacos ---- and more! The following is our public schedule for the remainder of December. Hope to see you!⠀ ⠀ Fri. 7th: City Center San Ramon 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd. 11am-5pm⠀ ⠀ Sat. 8th: City Center San Ramon 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd. 11am-5pm⠀ ⠀ Tues. 11th: River Park Towers 333 W. San Carlos, SJ. 11am-2pm⠀ ⠀ Fri. 14th: City Center San Ramon 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd. 11am-5pm⠀ ⠀ Sat. 15th: City Center San Ramon 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd. 11am-5pm⠀ ⠀ Sun. 16th: City Center San Ramon 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd. 11am-5pm⠀ ⠀ Thurs. 20th: City Center San Ramon 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd. 11am-5pm ⠀ ⠀ #yummibbq #keepinityummi #alohaserveddaily #BayArea #FoodTruck
Swipe to see our schedule for the next three days! We’ll be at #foodeaze and #offthegrid from 11am to 2pm for lunch #kurotakaramen
There are currently 20,000+ people interested in the event on Facebook so expect it to be a packed crowd.