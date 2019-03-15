Noodles On Noodles Festival Coming To Fremont In April

March 15, 2019
Food & Drink

Like all things noodles? Good news. Moveable Feast is bringing the Noodles On Noodles Festival to Fremont's Town Fair Plaza on Saturday April 6th from 3 PM - 9 PM.

Discounted Tickets On Sale Now! The Noodles on Noodles Festival at @townfairplaza in Downtown Fremont on Sat, April 6th. For festival details, visit mvblfeast.com/noodlesfestival

A post shared by Moveable Feast (@mvblfeast) on

15+ food vendors will serving up noodle specialties and you can get in for just $10. $25 gets you 4 seven oz. craft beer tastings if you purchase in advance, as well. For tickets head here.

Food trucks & vendors include:

  • Twister FoodTruck
  • Hula Truck
  • Kurotaka Ramen
  • Pho Pot
  • Sip n Slurp Food Truck
  • Thai Thai
  • Wokitchentruck
  • Lemongrass Lane
  • Ampuli Cloud
  • Clay Pot
  • Yummi BBQ

There are currently 20,000+ people interested in the event on Facebook so expect it to be a packed crowd.

Noodles On Noodles
Fremont