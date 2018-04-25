NoMBe Talks Inspiration And Growing Up Around Music

27-year old Noah McBeth has traveled the world, lived in Germany, NYC, Florida, Costa Rica, & Los Angeles, but today was the first he's ever spent in San Francisco & I spoke to him prior to a sold out SF debut at Popscene alongside Mansionair.

Q: Welcome to the Bay, is there anything about the Bay Area you've always wanted to see, or been curious about?

NOMBE: I've been curious about the food, to be honest. I'm a big foodie so I'm very interested in that. Obviously, the architecture, the culture - it's very very California.

Q: Grab yourself a burrito from the Mission before you leave town. Now, something I'm curious about as you have been playing shows every night & you just put out an 18-track album - how do you make sure performing & making music never feels like a chore?

NOMBE: Oh, man, it's just what I love doing. It's my favorite thing to do in the world. The creative part of being in the studio never feels like a chore to me, it's the little things that go around it, you know, like technical things like bouncing stems & answering e-mails. Those are things that I am personally not a fan of, but I can't wait to get into the studio. I can't wait to play another show. It's just my passion.

Video of NoMBe - California Girls (Official Music Video)

Q: There is a lot more fun to the music industry than just those chains of e-mails - along the lines of the creative process I manage an artist and he's always asking for feedback at different stages of the creative process. For you, you obviously have A&R's, a manager, but are there certain people you send your music to, or specific feedback you like to receive when making a song?

NOMBE: Oh, for sure. The thing with feedback is as an artist you have an idea already of what you're looking for, so I take things with a grain of salt sometimes if it's way left. For instance, if I'm writing a song, or producing something and I'm insecure about it & I send it off & someone's like, "hey, man, you should put strings on it!" then I'm like, "naw, that's not really what I'm looking for." But I do have my people for certain circumstances. Friends, my dad, I'll run things by them & get their opinion then kind of see where it aligns.

Q: Chaka Khan is your God Mother. Do you ever send her music?

NOMBE: Yeah! Definitely. I usually send it to her later, or when it's done. I don't go to her for feedback, really.

Q: That's a pretty cool person to have in your life. I read that she would babysit you when you were a kid. At the time did you have any idea of the brevity of who she is?

NOMBE: I mean, yeah, when you're a kid you have no reference & people are just there. I knew she was a singer & I grew up in a pretty musical household so there were always musicians around, bands crashing with my dad. It wasn't so conscious that that wasn't the norm for other kids when I was really young. It wasn't until my early teens till I was like "oh, wow, that's the same person." That's the Chaka Khan that Kanye sampled. Wow. It's cool, we've always had a great personal, day-to-day relationship where we talk about cooking, relationships, things like that.

Q: That's such a cool person to have in your life. I know she would watch you while you grew up in Germany, but you've lived in so many different places - NYC, Florida, Costa Rica, LA, how has living in all these different places influenced what you create?

Video of NoMBe - Drama (feat. Big Data)

NOMBE: Inspiration comes from everywhere constantly so you can't help but be inspired by your surroundings. The time in my life where I lived in New York I was in a really bad relationship, so a lot of songs came out of that. Every destination I had kind of added to that & I think ultimately that's what made up this album. All these experiences traveling, dating, in other countries. It gave me a lot to pull from.

Q: The new album is 18-tracks long & it's a good one. I'm happy you're part of TH3RD BRAIN. I love their roster. Gallant, ZHU, they're some of my favorite artists.

NOMBE: I've been a fan of ZHU's for a long time. I used to DJ his music in Berlin. I've been a fan of Gallant for a long time, too. I actually knew him before either of us were a part of TH3RD BRAIN. A while back we ended up randomly playing pool and he was like, "Oh, I'm a singer." & I was like "I'm a producer" & then years later I realized he was managed by them & we started talking. The whole roster, though, Stephen, Emmit Fenn.

Q: Love them. Emmit Fenn's from Berkeley!

NOMBE: Yeah!

Q: Well we're stoked to have you tonight for a sold out show in the City & next month at Bottlerock in Napa.

NOMBE: Can't wait.