IT’S A NO PANTS WEEKEND ON ALT 105.3!

THAT’S RIGHT, WE’RE GOING PANTLESS ALL WEEKEND!

RELATED: NO PANTS BART RIDE RETURNS SUNDAY JANUARY 12TH

NO PANTS, NO POCKETS, NO TICKETS, NO NEED TO LEAVE THE HOUSE!

JOIN US!!! ONLY FROM THE BAY AREA’S ALTERNATIVE, ALT ONE OH FIVE THREE!