Annual No Pants BART Ride Returns Sunday January 12th

Every year on a Sunday in January patrons head to BART, without pants, for a ride to San Francisco's Civic Center Station. The 19th annual No Pants BART ride will be taking place on the afternoon of Sunday January 12th (rain or shine).

Here's how it works:

1:50PM Meetup at Daly City Station (inside), or MacArthur Station (upstairs on the platform)

2:10-2:20PM: Get off the train(s) at Civic Center Station

Be At SF City Hall by 2:40PM

3-6 PM: No Pants afterparty at TBA location

Those participating should expect to take MUNI to the afterparty, so make sure you have your Clipper Card loaded.

