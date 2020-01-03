Annual No Pants BART Ride Returns Sunday January 12th
Every year on a Sunday in January patrons head to BART, without pants, for a ride to San Francisco's Civic Center Station. The 19th annual No Pants BART ride will be taking place on the afternoon of Sunday January 12th (rain or shine).
If you've ever had dreams of riding BART sans pants, now's your chance. This year's No Pants BART Ride is going down next Sunday, 1/12! Find more info at the link in bio ------⠀ ⠀ #NPSR #nopantssf #nopantsbartride #sanfrancisco #dothebay
Here's how it works:
- 1:50PM Meetup at Daly City Station (inside), or MacArthur Station (upstairs on the platform)
- 2:10-2:20PM: Get off the train(s) at Civic Center Station
- Be At SF City Hall by 2:40PM
- 3-6 PM: No Pants afterparty at TBA location
Those participating should expect to take MUNI to the afterparty, so make sure you have your Clipper Card loaded.
For the latest follow @NoPantsSF & head to DoTheBay.