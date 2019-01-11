No Pants BART And MUNI Ride This Sunday

January 11, 2019
Bay Area News

A yearly tradition returns this Sunday. The annual no pants BART (& MUNI) ride begins at 1:50 PM on January 13th.

Here's how it works:

  • 1:50 PM - meetup at Daly City Station, or Downtown Berkeley Station
  • 2 PM: Board BART, pantless
  • Get off BART & head to SF City Hall
  • 3-6 PM: No Pants afterparty

Organizers NoPantsSF suggest that riders act as they normally would on public transportation, just, you know, minus the pants. After party details are forthcoming, but you can RSVP on Facebook here & follow NoPantsSF on Twitter.

Expect it to rain & be in the 50s on Sunday, so, attend at your own risk.

