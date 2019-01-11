No Pants BART And MUNI Ride This Sunday

A yearly tradition returns this Sunday. The annual no pants BART (& MUNI) ride begins at 1:50 PM on January 13th.

No Pants! BART/MUNI Ride in The Bay Area at Various



What the hell is this? https://t.co/UbGs5OuFhQ — Twit Commander -- (@burritocover) January 11, 2019

Here's how it works:

1:50 PM - meetup at Daly City Station, or Downtown Berkeley Station

2 PM: Board BART, pantless

Get off BART & head to SF City Hall

3-6 PM: No Pants afterparty

Organizers NoPantsSF suggest that riders act as they normally would on public transportation, just, you know, minus the pants. After party details are forthcoming, but you can RSVP on Facebook here & follow NoPantsSF on Twitter.

Expect it to rain & be in the 50s on Sunday, so, attend at your own risk.