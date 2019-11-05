No Doubt Drummer Hints At Possible 'Tragic Kingdom' 25th Anniversary Tour For 2020

No Doubt band members recently celebrated their breakthrough album 'Tragic Kingdom' turning 24 on social media and drummer Adrian Young took things a step further. In his post commemorating the album's anniversary he said "Let's do some shows to celebrate next year!" Along with a "tk25tour?" hashtag.

Green Day drummer Tre Cool commented excitedly with some emojis as well as many other fans who fully support the idea.

No Doubt hasn't performed together since 2015 and members have been busy with their solo careers (Gwen Stefani) & side project DREAMCAR (Tony, Tom, Adrian).

'Tragic Kingdom' was released on October 10, 1995 & featured hits like "Just A Girl," "Spiderwebs," "Don't Speak," & "Sunday Morning".& has sold nearly 20 million copies worldwide.

We'll let you know if an anniversary tour comes to fruition.