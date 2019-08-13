Nitrogen-Infused Boba And Coffee Spot Opens In San Jose

A new cafe is garnering attention in the south bay in its first few weeks open. N7 draft tea + coffee is now open at 3005 Silver Creek Road and offers nitrogen-infused milk teas, fruit teas, coffees, matcha drinks, smoothies & more.

Popular menu items include the Strawberry Hussle (nitro jasmine tea with fresh strawberries) & the mango matcha among others. They also have mochi egg puffs that come with cheese dips.

N7 draft tea + coffee is open 12 PM - 11 PM (Monday - Thursday), 12 PM - 12 AM (Fridays), 11:30 AM - 12 AM (Saturdays) & 11:30 AM - 11 PM (Sundays).

N7 strawberry matcha ---- A post shared by @ bobaist_408 on Aug 10, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

For more you can check out their Instagram.