Nitrogen-Infused Boba And Coffee Spot Opens In San Jose
A new cafe is garnering attention in the south bay in its first few weeks open. N7 draft tea + coffee is now open at 3005 Silver Creek Road and offers nitrogen-infused milk teas, fruit teas, coffees, matcha drinks, smoothies & more.
N7 serves nitrogen infused teas here (nitrogen makes it more creamy).
Popular menu items include the Strawberry Hussle (nitro jasmine tea with fresh strawberries) & the mango matcha among others. They also have mochi egg puffs that come with cheese dips.
N7 has their unique twist on nitro infused fruit teas, milk teas, coffee, and smoothies. They also have mochi eggpuffs with spot on chewy texture that goes great with the cheese dip.
N7 draft tea + coffee is open 12 PM - 11 PM (Monday - Thursday), 12 PM - 12 AM (Fridays), 11:30 AM - 12 AM (Saturdays) & 11:30 AM - 11 PM (Sundays).
