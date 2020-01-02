Nirvana Members To Play Benefit Show This Weekend In Los Angeles

The surviving members of Nirvana, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic & Pat Smear will perform together for the first time since 2018 this weekend when they headline a benefit show at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

Jan 4th LA is gonna be rocking hard at the Palladium.. pic.twitter.com/3fK2LmlovV — LINDA PERRY (@RealLindaPerry) December 29, 2019

The band will be joined by the likes of Beck, St. Vincent, Marilyn Manson, & Grohl's daughter, Violet. Cheap Trick & L7 will also be performing at the show benefitting The Art of Elysium, which supports those in the midst of difficult & emotional life challenges like illness, displacement, confinement, hospitilization, or other crises.

Tickets for the January 4th show are available here.