Nirvana Have Put Their '93 Live And Loud Concert On YouTube

Nirvana has been in the news thanks to a Seattle record store finding an old royalty check out made out to frontman Kurt Cobain and now the band's hometown concert from Seattle's Pier 48 has been uploaded online. 'Live And Loud' can be watched on YouTube & has been made available digitally & on vinyl for the first time.

Video of Nirvana - Lithium (Live And Loud, Seattle / 1993)

The show featured Nirvana with their final touring lineup of Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl & Pat Smear.

Here's the setlist from the show:

01. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

02. Drain You

03. Breed

04. Serve The Servants

05. Rape Me

06. Sliver

07. Pennyroyal Tea

08. Scentless Apprentice

09. All Apologies

10. Heart-Shaped Box

11. Blew

12. The Man Who Sold The World

13. School

14. Come As You Are

15. Lithium

16. About a Girl

17. Endless, Nameless

Head to Nirvana's YouTube channel to watch it & grab it on vinyl here.