Nirvana Have Put Their '93 Live And Loud Concert On YouTube
Nirvana has been in the news thanks to a Seattle record store finding an old royalty check out made out to frontman Kurt Cobain and now the band's hometown concert from Seattle's Pier 48 has been uploaded online. 'Live And Loud' can be watched on YouTube & has been made available digitally & on vinyl for the first time.
The show featured Nirvana with their final touring lineup of Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl & Pat Smear.
Here's the setlist from the show:
01. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
02. Drain You
03. Breed
04. Serve The Servants
05. Rape Me
06. Sliver
07. Pennyroyal Tea
08. Scentless Apprentice
09. All Apologies
10. Heart-Shaped Box
11. Blew
12. The Man Who Sold The World
13. School
14. Come As You Are
15. Lithium
16. About a Girl
17. Endless, Nameless
Head to Nirvana's YouTube channel to watch it