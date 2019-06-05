Nintendo Switch Road Trip Stopping In Northern California This Summer

This summer the Nintendo Switch truck will make its way across America and one of its stops will be in northern California. You'll be able to find it at the California State Fair in Sacramento from July 12 - 14.

Starting from 6/26 through 10/20, the #NintendoSwitch Road Trip tour will bring games, memorable photo opportunities, and activities for the whole family to cities across the country! The tour will begin at the Navy Pier in Chicago, IL.



Learn more:https://t.co/3CXAgnCnaN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 30, 2019

You'll be able to play some of the console's biggest titles & have access to exclusive Nintendo activities. Here's the games that will be playable when you stop by the truck:

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Overcooked! 2

Super Mario Party

Splatoon 2

Admission to the fair gets you access to check out the Nintendo Switch truck and for more info head here.