Nintendo Switch Road Trip Stopping In Northern California This Summer

June 5, 2019
Dallas
Neilson Barnard / Staff - Getty Images

News

This summer the Nintendo Switch truck will make its way across America and one of its stops will be in northern California. You'll be able to find it at the California State Fair in Sacramento from July 12 - 14.

You'll be able to play some of the console's biggest titles & have access to exclusive Nintendo activities. Here's the games that will be playable when you stop by the truck:

  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!
  • Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Super Mario Party
  • Splatoon 2

Admission to the fair gets you access to check out the Nintendo Switch truck and for more info head here.

Nintendo Switch Road Trip
Sacramento