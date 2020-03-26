Nine Inch Nails Drops Two Surprise Albums With 'Ghosts: V' & 'Ghosts: VI'

Finished while in quarantine

Trent Reznor and collaborator Atticus Ross "decided to burn the midnight oil" and complete a few albums in an attempt to stay sane. The result is 23 instrumental tracks from a pair of records, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts a continuation on Nine Inch Nails' four-part Ghosts series from 2008.

As the new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees did twelve years ago, these Ghosts albums are up for free download on the band's website.

"Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and Ghosts VI: Locusts… well, you’ll figure it out.” - Reznor says.

Reznor has also promised a more traditional NIN album for this year.

You can watch Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode and more be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame this November.

