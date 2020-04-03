Nikon Offering Free Online Photography Classes For Month Of April

If you're looking to master a new craft while in quarantine you can take up guitar lessons for free from Fender, or Gibson, or perhaps you'd like to hone your phtography skills. For the latter Nikon has started offering their online photography classes free of charge for the month of April. They're typically anywhere from $15-$50 per class.

From landscape photography to pet photography to the art of making music videos Nikon has the 10 classes available here. They range from 15 minutes to an hour in length.

Nikon hopes to help creators learn & feel inspired in this challenging time.