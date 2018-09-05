Nike Debuts Colin Kaepernick Commercial To Air During NFL Season Opener

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent and will not be suiting up for any team this week as the NFL season begins, but you will still see him during the league's season opener as he voices & is featured in a 2-minute commercial set to air during the Eagles-Falcons game Thursday night.

Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Wd5L42egV8 — Nike (@Nike) September 5, 2018

The ad acknowledges athletes that have overcome the odds to be some of the very best in their respective sports.

Meanwhile, as controversy rages on over Nike's latest campaign, a Colin Kaepernick billboard has shown up above the Nike store in San Francisco's Union Square.