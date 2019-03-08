Night Tours Return At California's Historic Hearst Castle

Central California coast hotspot, Hearst Castle, is once again offering night tours where you can experience the castle in the same way a guest would have in the 1930s.

The special tours are 100-minutes long and are led by guides in 30s attire through the grand rooms, suites, kitchen, the restored outdoor pool area and more parts of the legendary castle.

Night tour guests get to visit the Billiard Room, Roman Pool, and several other areas that daytime tour guests do not get to see. The tours are offered on most Friday & Saturday nights & some select weeknights through May 18th. Tickets are $36 for adults & $18 for kids 5 - 12 years old. Get yours here.