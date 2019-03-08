Night Tours Return At California's Historic Hearst Castle
Central California coast hotspot, Hearst Castle, is once again offering night tours where you can experience the castle in the same way a guest would have in the 1930s.
Come join the party! Our spring Evening tour season begins Friday March 1st. Evening tours are 100 minutes long and take you through a combination of areas that are shown on several of our daytime tours (Grand Rooms, Upstairs Suites, Cottages and Kitchen). The evening tours also feature our Living History docents dressed in period appropriate costume; they are stationed along the tour route and recreate a typical evening of a guest of WR Hearst in the 1930s. These tours will be run on Friday and Saturday nights from March 1st to May 18th with some additional dates in late April for spring break. // #hearstcastle #takeatour #livinghistory #eveningtour #sansimeon #wrhearst #californiastateparks
The special tours are 100-minutes long and are led by guides in 30s attire through the grand rooms, suites, kitchen, the restored outdoor pool area and more parts of the legendary castle.
The sunsets have been truly unbelievable on the hilltop lately. Thanks to one of our guides for capturing this last week. Come join us and see for yourself on one of our evening tours. Only 2 more weekends left before we transition to our Holiday Twilight Tours over Thanksgiving weekend. // #hearstcastle #sunset #nofilter #juliamorgan #castateparks #neptunepool #california #sansimeon #takeatour #westcoast
Night tour guests get to visit the Billiard Room, Roman Pool, and several other areas that daytime tour guests do not get to see. The tours are offered on most Friday & Saturday nights & some select weeknights through May 18th. Tickets are $36 for adults & $18 for kids 5 - 12 years old. Get yours here.