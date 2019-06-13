Nickelodeon And Kel Mitchell Bringing Good Burger Pop-Up To Southern California

June 13, 2019
On Saturday June 15th Nickelodeon is bringing back sketch-comedy show 'All That' & in conjunction with the reboot the network is teaming up with one of its original cast members to launch a special restaurant pop-up. 'Good Burger' began as an 'All That' skit with Kel Mitchell & Kenan Thompson before it morphed into a movie. Mitchell posted the announcement himself to help get fans hyped.

The team behind the 'Saved By The Bell'-inspired 'Saved By The Max' restaurant at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood will be turning into a Good Burger as of July 10th.

You'll get to have Good Burgers, Good Chunks, Good Shakes & the Good Burger car will likely show up as well. You can make reservations starting Monday June 10th at 10AM (PST) at the Good Burger Pop-Up website.

