Nickelodeon Among Networks That Went Dark For 9 Minutes Monday To Honor George Floyd

On Monday afternoon ViacomCBS networks. like MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon went dark at 5PM in honor of George Floyd. Nickelodeon posted the following declaration of kids rights:

The networks broadcasted an 8-minute & 46-second visual with the words "I can't breathe" on the screen. It was pre-empted by this message:

i’m watching nickelodeon with the kids i babysit for, i’m floored. this is awesome pic.twitter.com/neDjKANxor — ------ ☽ (@onlythebraveIou) June 1, 2020

They partnered with Color Of Change to include a call to action.

They also responded to those who felt it was inappropriate to air.