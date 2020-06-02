Nickelodeon Among Networks That Went Dark For 9 Minutes Monday To Honor George Floyd

Viacom networks went silence for 8 minutes & 46 seconds

June 2, 2020
Dallas
Nickelodeon Logo

Frank Micelotta / Staff

News

On Monday afternoon ViacomCBS networks. like MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon went dark at 5PM in honor of George Floyd. Nickelodeon posted the following declaration of kids rights:

The networks broadcasted an 8-minute & 46-second visual with the words "I can't breathe" on the screen. It was pre-empted by this message:

They partnered with Color Of Change to include a call to action. 

They also responded to those who felt it was inappropriate to air.

nickelodeon
George Floyd