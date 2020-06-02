Nickelodeon Among Networks That Went Dark For 9 Minutes Monday To Honor George Floyd
Viacom networks went silence for 8 minutes & 46 seconds
On Monday afternoon ViacomCBS networks. like MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon went dark at 5PM in honor of George Floyd. Nickelodeon posted the following declaration of kids rights:
The networks broadcasted an 8-minute & 46-second visual with the words "I can't breathe" on the screen. It was pre-empted by this message:
i’m watching nickelodeon with the kids i babysit for, i’m floored. this is awesome pic.twitter.com/neDjKANxor— ------ ☽ (@onlythebraveIou) June 1, 2020
They partnered with Color Of Change to include a call to action.
They also responded to those who felt it was inappropriate to air.
To the folks like the person in the below screenshot, angry that Nickelodeon aired a powerful 8 minute and 46 second statement because it was “inappropriate” for children:— Boozy Badger (@BoozyBadger) June 2, 2020
Tamir Rice was 12 years old when he was gunned down by the police while holding a toy gun. pic.twitter.com/0Z5ciUVMef