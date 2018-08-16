Nick Cannon Developing Drama Crime Series "The Yay Area"

August 16, 2018
Per a report from TMZ, actor & show host, Nick Cannon, is readying a drama crime series focused on the Bay Area called..."The Yay Area".

“It’s official like a referee with a whistle!!” As Uncle 40 water would say!!! The next hit series The Yay Area coming from my production company Ncredible along with my partners and Bay Area Icons @TooShort @E40 Now it’s time to put in that hard work for the culture! YAY AREAAAAA!!!! ✊--

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on

The show, which Cannon calls a mix between "The Wire" & "The Sopranos," will focus on the Bay Area's drug culture and its connection to Silicon Valley.

Biker gangs & the Black Panthers will also be involved in the story.

The show is expected to begin filming this fall, so keep an eye out for film crews & Cannon around the Bay Area. His Wild 'N Out tour comes to Oracle Arena on October 6.

 

