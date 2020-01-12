NFC Championship Matchup Set: 49ers To Face Green Bay Packers

January 12, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Aaron Rodgers

Ezra Shaw / Staff

Categories: 
Sports

The NFC Championship matchup is set. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday January 19th at Levi's Stadium for an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl.

The Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 to move on to face the 49ers.

Want to attend the game? As of Sunday the cheapest ticket to get in was $475.

The winner of the NFC Championship will take on the Tennessee Titans, or Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl February 2nd in Miami.

Tags: 
Packers
49ers