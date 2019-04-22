Next 'Game Of Thrones' Episode To Feature Longest Battle Sequence In Cinematic History

April 22, 2019
Episode 3 of 'Game Of Thrones' final season will not only be the longest episode of the show ever, but will also give us the longest battle sequence in cinematic history clocking in at 82 minutes. The previous longest battle sequence was 80 minutes, which came in the show's season 7 finale.

The Battle of Winterfell reportedly took 11 weeks to film with a crew of 750 people working grueling nights to create the show's most epic battle yet.

Show producer Bryan Cogman says that the final battle between the army of the living and the army of the dead is completely relentless & unprecedented.

The episode will air Sunday night (4/28) on HBO.

