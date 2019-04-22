Next 'Game Of Thrones' Episode To Feature Longest Battle Sequence In Cinematic History

Episode 3 of 'Game Of Thrones' final season will not only be the longest episode of the show ever, but will also give us the longest battle sequence in cinematic history clocking in at 82 minutes. The previous longest battle sequence was 80 minutes, which came in the show's season 7 finale.

The next episode is to have the longest battle sequence in film & tv history! (get ready to say goodbye to most of our fav characters)#GamesOfThrones pic.twitter.com/nyGGZfYLv0 — dylan froscot (@DylanFroscot) April 22, 2019

The Battle of Winterfell reportedly took 11 weeks to film with a crew of 750 people working grueling nights to create the show's most epic battle yet.

Show producer Bryan Cogman says that the final battle between the army of the living and the army of the dead is completely relentless & unprecedented.

Next weeks #GameofThrones the Battle of Winterfell is set to become the longest battle sequence in film or TV history. Director Miguel Sapochnik says it's longer than 'The Lord of the Rings' Helm's Deep siege (h/t @thronesfacts) pic.twitter.com/z1RgZOXrTa — Geek Vibes Nation -- (@GeekVibesNation) April 22, 2019

The episode will air Sunday night (4/28) on HBO.