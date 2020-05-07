Gov. Newsom Expected To Announce Guidelines For Reopening Restaurants, Malls, And Offices On Tuesday

On Thursday California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined guidelines for the second phase of California's reopening, which starts Friday and previewed when some other major reopenings could come. Emphasizing that this isn't a return to normal, several retailers like bookstores, clothing stores, florists and manufacturers will be able to reopen for curbside pickup and with social distancing protocols in place.

CA will begin moving into stage 2 of modifying the stay-at-home order starting tomorrow.



-- This isn't a return to normal.

✅ Retail, with curbside pickup, and associated supply chains can reopen with modifications that follow NEW state guidance.https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/Pif27PubYL — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 7, 2020

Phase 2 could be moved through rather quickly and counties will have more say as to the readiness of businesses. We're likely to get guidelines for the return of dine-in service at restaurants, opening of shopping malls, outdoor museums, and select types of offices on Tuesday May 12th.

TK: offices, seated dining, shopping malls, outdoor museums, etc. This is expected to come soon and Newsom previewed more guidance for next Tuesday. — Eduardo Cuevas (@eduardomcuevas) May 7, 2020

Restaurants in counties that are prepared and are keeping coronavirus rates low could open to limited dine-in service once the state releases guidance on Tuesday, Newsom said. Limited dine-in service in restaurants is part of Phase 2 reopening, which begins tomorrow. — Sophia Bollag (@SophiaBollag) May 7, 2020

Some parts of the Bay Area are expected to reopen slower than other parts of the state with as much as a 10-day delay for many counties. However, Solano County is planning to let restaurants continue dine-in service starting next week.

Expect restaurants to institute many of the following guidelines:

No buffets, bread baskets, salad bars, or salt & pepper shakers

No tables of more than 10 people and all tables must only be people from the same household

Transparent partitions between tables

Servers wearing masks

Increased sanitation practices

As for hair & nail salons, those will be part of phase 3. Newsom unveiled on Thursday that the first instance of communtiy spread in the state happened at a nail salon.

We'll update you with the Governor's announcements.