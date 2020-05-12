Gov. Newsom Announces Guidelines For Restaurants, Malls, Offices To Reopen
The Bay Area will move forward slower
On Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom provided statewide guidelines for the reopening of restaurants for dine-in service, shopping malls, outdoor museums & offices where telworking isn't possible.
JUST IN: California restaurants can offer dine-in; offices and malls can reopen for pickup https://t.co/BX7eY34354— KTVU (@KTVU) May 12, 2020
NEW: CA has released guidance for the re-opening of more industries such as:— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 12, 2020
-Offices (that cannot telework)
-Malls and strip malls (for curbside / outdoor pickup)
-Outdoor museums.
CA is flattening the curve but we MUST continue to allow science and public health to guide us.
Bay Area counties are expected to move slower through phase 2 and the process of these industries reopening, but once we do here are some of the statewide guidelines that have been put in place:
- Malls can reopen for pick-up orders only
- Office buildings can reopen where workers are unable to work remotely
- Outdoor museums can reopen with a variety of sanitation & physical distancing guidelines in place
- Restaurants can reopen for dine-in service with the most restrictions and among them are:
- Must have disposable menus
- Cutlery and napkins can't be pre-set on tables
- Customers should wear face coverings when not eating, or drinking
- bars inside restaurants should remain closed
- Tables and chairs. must be thoroughly cleaned after use
- Alcohol to-go sales can continue with purchase of food
- Customers should be screened for symptoms upon arrival
- Guests should be urged to use hand sanitizer
The state's guidelines can be found here.