Gov. Newsom Announces Guidelines For Restaurants, Malls, Offices To Reopen

The Bay Area will move forward slower

May 12, 2020
Restaurant server wearing mask

Jason Kempin / Staff

Bay Area News

On Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom provided statewide guidelines for the reopening of restaurants for dine-in service, shopping malls, outdoor museums & offices where telworking isn't possible.

Bay Area counties are expected to move slower through phase 2 and the process of these industries reopening, but once we do here are some of the statewide guidelines that have been put in place:

  • Malls can reopen for pick-up orders only
  • Office buildings can reopen where workers are unable to work remotely
  • Outdoor museums can reopen with a variety of sanitation & physical distancing guidelines in place
  • Restaurants can reopen for dine-in service with the most restrictions and among them are:
    • Must have disposable menus
    • Cutlery and napkins can't be pre-set on tables
    • Customers should wear face coverings when not eating, or drinking
    • bars inside restaurants should remain closed
    • Tables and chairs. must be thoroughly cleaned after use
    • Alcohol to-go sales can continue with purchase of food
    • Customers should be screened for symptoms upon arrival
    • Guests should be urged to use hand sanitizer

The state's guidelines can be found here.

California
Reopening
Restaurants