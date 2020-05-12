Gov. Newsom Announces Guidelines For Restaurants, Malls, Offices To Reopen

On Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom provided statewide guidelines for the reopening of restaurants for dine-in service, shopping malls, outdoor museums & offices where telworking isn't possible.

JUST IN: California restaurants can offer dine-in; offices and malls can reopen for pickup https://t.co/BX7eY34354 — KTVU (@KTVU) May 12, 2020

NEW: CA has released guidance for the re-opening of more industries such as:



-Offices (that cannot telework)

-Malls and strip malls (for curbside / outdoor pickup)

-Outdoor museums.



CA is flattening the curve but we MUST continue to allow science and public health to guide us. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 12, 2020

Bay Area counties are expected to move slower through phase 2 and the process of these industries reopening, but once we do here are some of the statewide guidelines that have been put in place:

Malls can reopen for pick-up orders only

Office buildings can reopen where workers are unable to work remotely

Outdoor museums can reopen with a variety of sanitation & physical distancing guidelines in place

Restaurants can reopen for dine-in service with the most restrictions and among them are: Must have disposable menus Cutlery and napkins can't be pre-set on tables Customers should wear face coverings when not eating, or drinking bars inside restaurants should remain closed Tables and chairs. must be thoroughly cleaned after use Alcohol to-go sales can continue with purchase of food Customers should be screened for symptoms upon arrival Guests should be urged to use hand sanitizer



The state's guidelines can be found here.